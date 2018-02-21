Dundas’ Carnegie Gallery welcomes potters’ guild, Regina Haggo

If it’s time for a ceramics fix, look no further than the Carnegie.

The Dundas gallery presents a month-long ceramics exhibition featuring the work of the Potters’ Guild of Hamilton and Region.

Ceramics Reflective Works is a biennial juried exhibition celebrating the best in ceramics from local artists, including functional, decorative and sculptural works. The show runs until March 31.

This year’s jurors include arts administrator Janna Hiemstra from Craft Ontario, and professor of ceramics and ceramic artist Laura Kukkee.