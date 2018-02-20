VON Hamilton seeks program volunteers

VON Hamilton is looking for volunteers for the following programs.

VON Volunteer Assisted Transportation

Drivers are urgently required to help seniors get to medical appointments and to provide light support as needed. Flexible hours are available to suit the volunteer's schedule. Mileage reimbursement is offered.

VON Meals on Wheels

Drivers and servers are needed to assist with delivery of meals Monday to Friday over the lunch hour, 10:30 a.m-1 p.m. Meals are delivered from one of three depots – Sackville Seniors Centre, St. Joseph’s Ambulatory Health Centre, Stoney Creek and 414 Victoria Ave. N.

To inquire about either of these opportunities, call 905-529-0700 or email voncsshamilton@von.ca.