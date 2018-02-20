St. Paul’s Dundas musical showcase features seven groups

St. Paul’s United Church throws opens its doors to the community for the ninth annual Musical Showcase on Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

The evening will feature secular and religious music, including ragtime, folk, rock, nostalgia, Latin, jazz, barbershop, Broadway, classical, rhythm and blues and gospel.

Over 70 people of all ages — from the congregation and community — participate in musical programs at St. Paul’s. There are two children’s choirs, the Sunbeams and the Celestial Singers, and three adult choirs, the Sweet Refrain, the Chancel Choir and the Afternoon Singers.

The Handbell Choir, as well as folk band, percussion, organ, piano, saxophone, flute, trombone, trumpet, tuba, Boomwhackers and Melody Chimes also take part in the evening concert.