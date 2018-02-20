St. Paul’s Dundas musical showcase features seven groups

St. Paul’s United Church throws opens its doors to the community for the ninth annual Musical Showcase on Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
The evening will feature secular and religious music, including ragtime, folk, rock, nostalgia, Latin, jazz, barbershop, Broadway, classical, rhythm and blues and gospel.
Over 70 people of all ages — from the congregation and community — participate in musical programs at St. Paul’s. There are two children’s choirs, the Sunbeams and the Celestial Singers, and three adult choirs, the Sweet Refrain, the Chancel Choir and the Afternoon Singers.
The Handbell Choir, as well as folk band, percussion, organ, piano, saxophone, flute, trombone, trumpet, tuba, Boomwhackers and Melody Chimes also take part in the evening concert.
Special guest artists include Sarena Paton and Fernando Lim.
All are invited. A free-will offering will be received for the St. Paul’s operations fund. A reception follows the musical celebration.
St. Paul’s is fully accessible and is located at the corner of Cross and Park streets.
St. Paul’s United Church throws open its doors to the community for the ninth annual Musical Showcase Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
The evening will feature secular and religious music, including ragtime, folk, rock, nostalgia, Latin, jazz, barbershop, Broadway, classical, rhythm and blues and gospel.
Over 70 people of all ages — from the congregation and community — participate in musical programs at St. Paul’s. There are two children’s choirs, the Sunbeams and the Celestial Singers, and three adult choirs, the Sweet Refrain, the Chancel Choir and the Afternoon Singers.
The Handbell Choir, as well as folk band, percussion, organ, piano, saxophone, flute, trombone, trumpet, tuba, Boomwhackers and Melody Chimes also take part in the evening concert.
Special guest artists include Sarena Paton and Fernando Lim.
All are invited. A free-will offering will be received for the St. Paul’s operations fund. A reception follows the musical celebration.
St. Paul’s is fully accessible and is located at the corner of Cross and Park streets.
St. Paul’s United Church throws open its doors to the community for the ninth annual Musical Showcase Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m.
The evening will feature secular and religious music, including ragtime, folk, rock, nostalgia, Latin, jazz, barbershop, Broadway, classical, rhythm and blues and gospel.
Over 70 people of all ages — from the congregation and community — participate in musical programs at St. Paul’s. There are two children’s choirs, the Sunbeams and the Celestial Singers, and three adult choirs, the Sweet Refrain, the Chancel Choir and the Afternoon Singers.
The Handbell Choir, as well as folk band, percussion, organ, piano, saxophone, flute, trombone, trumpet, tuba, Boomwhackers and Melody Chimes also take part in the evening concert.
Special guest artists include Sarena Paton and Fernando Lim.
All are invited. A free-will offering will be received for the St. Paul’s operations fund. A reception follows the musical celebration.
St. Paul’s is fully accessible and is located at the corner of Cross and Park streets.