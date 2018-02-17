Seven fun things to do in Ancaster, Dundas, Hamilton Mountain and Stoney Creek on Family Day

Visit Pier 8 to enjoy the light displays, take advantage of our outdoor ice rink on the waterfront and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate at Williams Cafe. Skate rentals are available. Until Monday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. Free.

Frogs!

The Royal Botanical Gardens introduces visitors to the amazing and colourful world of anurans — the frogs. Although most people have no aversion to frogs, their beauty and elegance are often overlooked. These amphibians are among the most visually stunning, vocally pleasing, and adaptively remarkable life forms on earth. If you’ve never thought of frogs as beautiful, this exhibition will change your mind. Ongoing, but with special hours for Monday, Feb. 19. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free fun at the Y

All 12 YMCAs across the Golden Horseshoe will be hosting free events for all ages. Make a splash, break a sweat, run, climb or explore. For locations and information on specific programs visit the YMCA's website.

