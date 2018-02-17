Seven fun things to do in Ancaster, Dundas, Hamilton Mountain and Stoney Creek on Family Day

At a loss on what to do with the family this long weekend? Here are seven fun things you can check out.
Trains, trains and more trains
The Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology invites kids of all ages to gather alongside the model railroad train track to see the museum’s steam trains in action. Monday, Feb. 19. Noon-4 p.m. Free with admission.
Inside Outside Family Day Festival
The Dundas Museum and Archives and the Rotary Club of Dundas Valley Sunrise have collaborated for a Family Day Festival. Inside at the museum will feature an interactive display by the Vintage Signals Team, live music, crafts and games. Outside in the Dundas Driving Park will be ice skating, skating demos, carriage rides, hot apple cider and special guests. Monday, Feb. 19. Noon-4 p.m. Free.
Family Day with the Gages
Visit the 200-year-old Gage home at Battlefield House Museum and Park on Family Day and experience the work and play of an early Upper Canadian family. Monday, Feb. 19. Noon-4 p.m. Free with admission.
Pine Cone Café
Children and their adults can create bird feeders from pine cones, make bird snacks for our feathered friends during the winter months, and craft their own bird books to take home at the Hamilton Children’s Museum. Monday, Feb. 19. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free with admission.
Hamilton Winterfest
Visit Pier 8 to enjoy the light displays, take advantage of our outdoor ice rink on the waterfront and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate at Williams Cafe. Skate rentals are available. Until Monday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. Free.
Frogs!
The Royal Botanical Gardens introduces visitors to the amazing and colourful world of anurans — the frogs. Although most people have no aversion to frogs, their beauty and elegance are often overlooked. These amphibians are among the most visually stunning, vocally pleasing, and adaptively remarkable life forms on earth. If you’ve never thought of frogs as beautiful, this exhibition will change your mind. Ongoing, but with special hours for Monday, Feb. 19. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free fun at the Y
All 12 YMCAs across the Golden Horseshoe will be hosting free events for all ages. Make a splash, break a sweat, run, climb or explore. For locations and information on specific programs visit the YMCA's website.
For more long weekend fun, check out our events page.
For a list of what City of Hamilton services are open or closed on Family Day, visit the city's website.
