Theatre Ancaster’s Big Fish is a musical treat

Big Fish is a musical that will make you laugh, cry and hug your loved ones.

Thirty five theatre-loving teens in Theatre Ancaster’s Stage 3 Young Company Program open the heart-tugging show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 in the Theatre Auditorium at Ancaster High School.

Big Fish is the story of a father who lives his life through tall tales, entertaining everyone he meets, and his son who wants just the facts.

Sam Frisk, the director of the show and the Theatre Ancaster Stage 3 program, loves this show because it focuses on family, love, story-telling, and truth. He also loves working with the energy, talent and enthusiasm of the teens.