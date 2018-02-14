Applications open for Camp Erin youth bereavement camp

The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice is accepting applications for Camp Erin Hamilton, a free weekend bereavement camp for children and teens aged six through 17 who are grieving the death of someone close to them.

Campers participate in fun, traditional camp activities combined with grief education and emotional support, led by expert bereavement professionals and trained volunteers.

Applications for 2018 can be submitted to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice until Wednesday, March 26. The camp runs from June 8-10. For further information, call 905-387-2448 ext. 2208 or email: knowicki@kemphospice.org.