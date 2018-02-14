Applications open for Camp Erin Hamilton 2018

Applications for Camp Erin Hamilton 2018 are now being accepted.

The free weekend bereavement camp, offered by Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, is for children and teens ages six through 17 who are grieving the death of someone close to them. This year’s camp runs June 8-10.

Campers participate in fun, traditional camp activities combined with grief education and emotional support led by bereavement professionals and trained volunteers.

Applications will be accepted until March 26. Call 905-387-2448 ext. 2208 or email knowicki@kemphospice.org.