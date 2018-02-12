Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch celebrates St. Patrick's Day

The Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622 is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a corned beef and cabbage dinner.

The event is March 17 at 6 p.m., with a dance to follow, at 12 King St. E.

Entertainment by Lionel Bernard will be provided. Tickets for the dinner and dance are $25, or $10 for the dance only.

Call 905-662-4171.

