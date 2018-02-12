Lionel Bernard's Jamboree returns to Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch

Lionel Bernard’s Sunday Jamboree returns to the Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622 on Sunday, Feb. 11 and 25, from 2-5 p.m.
Enjoy live music and dancing in the legion’s main hall, at 12 King St. E.
A $5 cover charge applies. All are welcome.
Lionel Bernard’s Sunday Jamboree returns to the Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622 on Sunday, Feb. 11 and 25, from 2-5 p.m.
Enjoy live music and dancing in the legion’s main hall, at 12 King St. E.
A $5 cover charge applies. All are welcome.
Lionel Bernard’s Sunday Jamboree returns to the Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622 on Sunday, Feb. 11 and 25, from 2-5 p.m.
Enjoy live music and dancing in the legion’s main hall, at 12 King St. E.
A $5 cover charge applies. All are welcome.