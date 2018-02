Fish fry Fridays at Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch

The Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622 will host fish fry events on Friday, Feb. 16 and March 2, from 4-7 p.m. at 12 King St. E.

Enjoy fish and chips, coleslaw, bread, tea and coffee for $11. A one-piece dinner is available for $9. Chicken strips are also available.

Desserts are $2 extra.

All are welcome.