Chorus Hamilton performs at St. Paul’s Dundas

Chorus Hamilton presents Johannes Brahms’ most celebrated choral work, A German Requiem, with chamber orchestra, on Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church.

Guest artists will be soprano Melanie Conly, baritone Chad Louwerse and pianist Erika Reiman, under the direction of conductor David Holler.

The concert, the second in the choir’s 2017-18 series, will be one of inspiring choral music that will leave listeners with peace and serenity.

Tickets are $25 online or at the door on the day of the performance.