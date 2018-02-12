Theater Ancaster’s Big Fish is a family musical with heart

Audiences are going to love Big Fish, a must-see performance for the entire family.

Big Fish is a story of family, love, story-telling and truth. Theatre Ancaster’s Young Company of 35 talented and theatre-loving teens guarantee everyone a great evening of music, dance and tall tales in the Theatre Auditorium at Ancaster High School beginning Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a beautiful show,” said director Sam Frisk, who loves his work with the Young Company as much as he does the show. “It’s a show that is all about what we most value in life. It features big sweeping stories and some truly outstanding music that I never get tired of.”

Frisk said he loves working with his team and the enthusiastic teen actors who have latched onto the wonderful over-the-top storytelling of the show and created something memorable for families to enjoy together.

“I grew up hearing tall tales from my grandfather, father and uncles such as The Bear and the Bacon, The Sasquatch of Vancouver Island, and The Day Lake Huron Became the Biggest Great Lake,” said Frisk.

“It is impossible for me to see the final scenes of this show without seeing my own dad and grandfather as Will and Edward Bloom, especially as my grandfather passed away just a month ago. This show deeply moves me in a way that no other piece of theatre ever has.”

Check TheatreAncaster.com to reserve tickets online for the show or call 905-304-SHOW (7469).



