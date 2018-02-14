Kim Petrie continues to battle Parkinson's disease with Let's Shake fundraiser

Kim Petrie isn’t letting a setback in her battle against Parkinson’s disease slow down her fundraising efforts.

The east Mountain resident has been busy organizing her sixth annual Let’s Shake gala (lets-shake.com), which this year takes place April 27.

Petrie, 52, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s seven years ago. She credits a strict exercise regimen with slowing the onset of the disease.

But in the past year she noticed she was having some trouble with her balance and mobility, so she went on a new medication. Combined with training five days a week, it has helped, she says.

“Otherwise I would have continued to decline,” says Petrie. “It keeps my strength up and helps with the balance and the movement.”

The downside, she notes, is she will eventually build up tolerance to the medication and it will lose its effectiveness.

That’s why it’s important to continue research for a cure, she says.

Petrie’s events have raised more than $200,000 to date for Parkinson’s research.

This year’s entertainment include Blind River, Crank, Stone the Radio and The John Atlee Band. Teenage Head’s Gord Lewis will kick off the night with Let’s Shake. The night also includes dinner, silent and live auctions, and prizes.