Dundas teacher Joanne Fortino pens Oren’s Gift A Poem of Hope

Teacher Joanne Fortino has transformed her passion for reading and writing into a short poem with a very powerful message.

Fortino, who has taught at St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School in Dundas for 16 years, said she has wanted to write a children’s book since her days at McMaster University.

The 40-page Oren’s Gift A Poem of Hope is the culmination of the English major’s longtime dream. Fortino said the poem praises the importance of preserving human dignity, individuality and going back to simplicity. It could mean different things to different people, she said, but the primary message is about how we treat each another.

“We have the power within us to raise the standard for the way we treat each other, wherever we are and whoever we are,” said Fortino. “There is beauty within us, just as there is beauty in nature.