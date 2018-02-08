Drawing at the Dundas museum exhibit open until March 10

The curious and often poignant objects in the Dundas museum collection are the topic of an exhibition entitled Drawing at the Museum.

The sketches and paintings were created during the spring and summer of 2017, when Dundas Valley School of Art students met each week at the museum to work with instructor Katherine MacDonald.

Students explored items in the museum collection, including a tiny pair of shoes worn by a 19th century child mill worker, an insectlike cast iron ladle for pouring lead and Sir William Osler’s rocking horse.

Rosemary Squire-Graydon, a local artist who is showing seven pieces in the exhibit, said the drawings reflect the marvellous connection each of the artists felt toward the artifacts.