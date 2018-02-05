Pancake supper at St. John's Anglican Church Winona

St. John's Anglican Church in Winona is hosting a pancake supper on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m. at 1285 Hwy. 8. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children four to 12 and free for infants.

A family rate of $20 is available for two adults and three or more children 12 and under.

Call 905-643-2180 for more details.



