Hamilton Philharmonic comes to Dundas for Haydn Festival

The Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra presents this month the Haydn Festival, a weeklong celebration of composer Franz Joseph Haydn. The festival features a series of talks, social outings and performances in the community.
As part of the activities, a free Community Recital is planned for Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church in Dundas. A Haydn Happy Hour also runs Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Shawn & Ed Brewing Co., 65 Hatt St.
HPO composer-in-residence Abigail Richardson-Schulte said the Community Recital will feature local amateur musicians or students getting together to perform as soloists or in an ensemble, with ages ranging from 10 to 78 this year.
The HPO Happy Hour is fun and informal.
“People are invited to wear jeans, drink beer, clap when they like and ask questions they’ve always wanted to ask about music,” said Richardson-Schulte. “I guess what makes this different is that it’s so casual and interactive. There’s no stage, just picnic tables around a string quartet.”
Find a complete list of all the Haydn Festival events at hpo.org.
