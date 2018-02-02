Gala supports Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti

The 15th annual Haiti Happening fundraiser, presented by Canadian Friends of Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti, is being held Feb. 15.

Hôpital Albert Schweitzer provides medical aid to more than 350,000 people residing in the Artibonite Valley in Haiti.

Proceeds from the gala go to the hospital’s maternal and child health programs.

The event is being held at Carmen’s Banquet Centre, 1520 Stone Church Rd. East. It begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and a silent auction; dinner is at 7 p.m.