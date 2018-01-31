Immaculate Heart of Mary offers deluxe breakfast fundraiser

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish is offering a deluxe breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 11.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish hall, 934 Hwy. 8, Stoney Creek.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10-and-under.
No advance tickets are required.
