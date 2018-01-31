Stoney Creek Garden Club presents silent auction at Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622

The Stoney Creek Garden Club's annual silent auction is Monday, Feb. 12, 6:30-9 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, Battlefield Branch 622, 12 King St. E. Bids will be accepted until 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a night of fun and fundraising. Auction items range from golf foursomes (green fees and a cart), to wine tours and theatre tickets, spa treatments and pampering.

Restaurant gift certificates, cooking class certificates and a bake sale are also available.

The event is open to everyone, with no guest fee.