Theatre Ancaster’s Valentine Love Notes returns Feb. 10 and 11

Theatre Ancaster, Splendor in the Brass and their special guests will once again lovingly rock the Old Firehall Arts Centre on Valentine’s weekend.

Band leader Roger Girard, a former high school teacher, and trumpeter George Rose played together in Top Brass, a locally popular dance band in the 1960s. Eventually, the band broke up and Girard and Rose headed in different directions musically.

Forty three years later, they were reunited and began reminiscing about the good old days. This resulted in dusting off the old charts, and the formation of Splendor in the Brass.

Girard reached out to his talented musician friends. They all immediately said, “Count me in,” and the band got together in June 2014. They played their first Theatre Ancaster Valentine’s Love Notes weekend in 2015.