Theatre Ancaster’s Valentine Love Notes returns Feb. 10 and 11

Theatre Ancaster, Splendor in the Brass and their special guests will once again lovingly rock the Old Firehall Arts Centre on Valentine’s weekend.
Band leader Roger Girard, a former high school teacher, and trumpeter George Rose played together in Top Brass, a locally popular dance band in the 1960s. Eventually, the band broke up and Girard and Rose headed in different directions musically.
Forty three years later, they were reunited and began reminiscing about the good old days. This resulted in dusting off the old charts, and the formation of Splendor in the Brass.
Girard reached out to his talented musician friends. They all immediately said, “Count me in,” and the band got together in June 2014. They played their first Theatre Ancaster Valentine’s Love Notes weekend in 2015.
Residents are invited to escape to the intimate Old Firehall for music, wine and laughter with Splendor in the Brass and guests. It’s a special evening of Big Band music from the 60s and 70s to the present. The show features Lindsay Croxall and Erin Bree Pierce, with Al Croxall as MC. Lindsay Croxall has performed professionally across Canada for a decade. Pierce is a noted leading performer in the area, most recently playing Miss Hannigan to sold-out audiences in Theatre Ancaster’s Annie.
Theatre Ancaster’s Valentine Love Notes, runs Feb. 10 and 11 at 2 and 8 p.m., and Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at TheatreAncaster.com, or phone 905-304-SHOW (7469).
