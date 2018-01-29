Rocket Man impersonator to play Hamilton Lions Club fundraiser

WhatsOn 09:25 AM Hamilton Mountain News

An Elton John cover band is playing at a fundraiser for the Hamilton Lions Club March 19 at Mohawk College.

The Elton Rohn Tribute Concert will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. in the McIntyre Performing Arts Centre at Mohawk’s Fennell Campus.

Tickets are $30; see BenefitShow.net or call 905-662-5503.

