Lung Association looking for stair climbers, volunteers for fundraiser

The Lung Association still has openings for participants in the annual Steeltown Stair Climb fundraiser.

Volunteers are also needed for the Feb. 3 event. It takes place at 100 King St. West, where participants will climb 26 storeys and 536 steps to raise money for the charity.

Proceeds from the Steeltown Stair Climb fund life-saving lung health research, resources, programs and supports in the community.

Contact Susan Chapman at 905-745-7416 or schapman@lungontario.ca for more information.

