Ancaster Film Fest screens two flicks Feb. 5

Ancaster Film Fest screens Battle of the Sexes at 1 and 7:15 p.m. and The Square at 4 p.m., Monday Feb. 5, at Cineplex Ancaster. The box office opens 45 minutes before each screening time. Nonmembers pay $10. Proceeds go to Hamilton Out of the Cold. $1,000 from the previous screenings was donated to the Hamilton Out of the Cold.

The 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs became the most watched televised sports event of all time. Trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs were on opposites sides of a binary argument, but off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles.

In The Square, disaster strikes when a curator hires a public relations team to build some buzz for his renowned Swedish museum. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Ancaster Film Fest is a member of the Toronto International Film Festival’s film circuit and brings the best of International and Canadian films to communities across the country.