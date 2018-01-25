Hammer Entertainment's curtain call

Hammer Entertainment’s final production will be a homecoming of sorts.

After 41 productions since it began in 2007, the Hamilton community theatre company is closing its doors, says founder and artistic director Jason Dick.

“The show we’re working on now is a review that has something from every show in the last 10 years,” says Dick.

It’s called Hammer the Musical and will feature about 20 past performers over the course of its four-day run at Laidlaw United Church. Opening night is Feb. 8; the final show is Feb. 11.

Closing the doors may not be an entirely accurate description of Hammer’s end, as the company has never really had a home to call its own, says Dick. And that is the biggest reason the company is shutting down.

“We’ve never had our own space,” says Dick.

Other groups have bought and converted small buildings into theatres, but Hammer’s show require a larger space, he says.

So renting has been the only real option for the not-for-profit outfit over the years. Attempts to get long-term leases in suitable spaces never worked out.

Even though there is a dedicated group of volunteers, there isn’t anyone willing to take on the responsibility of securing space and working out deals for plays, let alone other duties which essentially comprise a full-time job with no pay.

Dick and his partner, Stacy Milford, are soon moving out east, so there is little chance of a revival any time soon.