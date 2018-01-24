Nominate now for Hamilton’s Senior of the Year

The call for nominations for the City of Hamilton’s 23rd Annual Senior of the Year Awards is now open.

The deadline is Thursday, March 29 at 4 p.m.

The program that recognizes senior citizens living in Hamilton who have made outstanding voluntary contributions to enriching the social, cultural or civic life of the community.

There are nine award categories, including Senior of the Year (provided by the Ontario Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration), Lifetime Achievement, Innovation, Behind the Scenes, Diversity and Cultural, Leadership, Compassion and Companionship, Economic Leadership, and Healthy and Active Living.