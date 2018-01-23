Hamilton Soupfest features offerings from 25 restaurants

Living Rock’s Soupfest 2018 lineup includes 25 local restaurants, say organizers.

The event is being held Feb. 21, 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., at the Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen’s.

The Burnt Tongue and Living Rock are collaborating to support youth in a unique way this year. Rather than competing with their own soup, the Burnt Tongue has created a hands-on workshop to help prepare the youth from Living Rock to create their own soup for Soupfest.

Although the youth-created soup will not be in the competition, it will be available to enjoy at Soupfest for a small donation.