Take part in safeTALK training

A suicide prevention training program is being offered in Stoney Creek next month.

The program, called safeTALK, is a half-day alertness training initiative for those 15 and older, to learn how to recognize people with suicidal thoughts and to connect people with resources that can help them choose life.

Training will be held Feb. 8, 5:30-8:45 p.m. at Fortinos Community Room, 21 Upper Centennial Pkwy. S.

The cost is $50 and space is limited.