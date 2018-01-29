Hamilton's 40th Winterfest kicks off Saturday

Winterfest, a 17-day celebration of the season, begins with several events this Saturday.

The city-facilitated program is celebrating its 40th year with more than 50 participating partners including neighbourhood associations, galleries, libraries, museums and curling clubs presenting events.

It runs until Family Day.

On Saturday, the Taoist Tai Chi Soup Fest runs from noon to 2 p.m. at Rygiel Supports for Community Living, 220 Cranbrook Dr.

Also on Saturday, a low-cost family event is planned for Gage Park from noon until 3 p.m., including a number of outdoor activities such as wagon rides and a barbecue.

On Sunday, Gourley Park on Brigadoon Drive is holding its 36th Winterfest from noon to 2 p.m., with a barbecue, winter-themed games and a visit from Winterfest mascot Chimo.

