Hamilton Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada hosts meeting

The Hamilton Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada welcomes Laura Parker, an associate professor in the department of physics and astronomy at McMaster University, as guest speaker at its Feb. 1 meeting.

Parker’s research group is interested in questions related to galaxy evolution and observational cosmology. The title of her talk is “The Dark Universe.”

The meeting takes place from 8-9:45 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 551, 79 Hamilton St. N. in Waterdown.

For more information, email info@hamiltonrasc.ca.