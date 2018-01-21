Make a Valentine's Day craft at Erland Lee Museum

The Erland Lee Museum is offering a Valentine's Day craft workshop for children, parents and grandchildren.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the museum invites guests to create a woven heart Valentine craft, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $25 per twosome. Singles are also welcome. Contact the Erland Lee Museum, 552 Ridge Rd., Stoney Creek, to pre-register. Space is limited. Call 905-662-2691 or email erlandleehome@fwio.on.ca to register. All workshops and seminars help support the day-to-day expenses of keeping the Erland Lee Museum, a National Historic Site, open to the public.