Stoney Creek Historical Society discusses Franklin Expedition

The Stoney Creek Historical Society meets Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre, 777 Hwy. 8.

The topic is the Franklin Expedition. The discovery of the long lost ship of British polar explorer Sir John Franklin, the HMS Terror, in pristine condition at the bottom of an Arctic bay, challenges the accepted history behind one of polar exploration's deepest mysteries.

Admission is $2 for non-members. The meeting will include a question period and refreshments.

All are welcome.