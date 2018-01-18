Ancaster Senior Achievement Centre chorus looks for new members

From Gershwin to gospel and country to Calypso, The Albertones male chorus has been getting toes tapping and evoking memories for almost a quarter of a century.

Roughly 20 men ranging in age from 64 to 95 have performed since 1994 at local retirement residences, nursing homes and churches. The concerts bring joy not only to chorus members but their delighted and appreciative audiences.

Don Petch, 83, is one of the original chorus members. Back in 1994, the retired educator was already participating in several other activities at the Ancaster Senior Achievement Centre when he saw an announcement about the launch of a new male chorus. Musical performances had always been a part of Petch’s life — from playing instruments and performing with marching bands — so signing on with The Albertones was a natural extension of his love for music.

“I enjoy the kind of music we sing,” Petch said during a recent break in regular Wednesday afternoon rehearsals. “It brings back lots of memories. I also enjoy the company and the camaraderie of the men here, and the people we visit like the things we sing and it brings back their own memories.”

The Albertones sing in four-part harmony and have an expansive repertoire that includes not only Gershwin, gospel, country and Calypso but Broadway, boogies and pretty much everything in between. The chorus performs about 15 times a year.

Douglas Herman, 64, is one of the newer members of the chorus. The retired pharmaceutical company executive performed for two years with a mixed choir in his hometown of Burlington before relocating to Dundas. He saw information about The Albertones in the city’s 55+ Program Guide and was immediately intrigued by the possibility of continuing his enjoyable pastime closer to his new home.

“It’s an opportunity to sing out in the community, and I think we bring great joy to the people we visit,” said Herman, who sings bass.

Bob Wright, another second tenor, has also been with the chorus since it collectively sang its first tune in 1994. He and his wife were good friends with chorus founder Art Vogt and his wife.

“We were all playing bridge one night when Art mentioned that he had been asked to start a choir at the centre,” said Wright, 88. “I hadn’t sang in any type of choir since public school, but I figured I would give him some support and try it out.”

Wright, who is retired from a career in teaching, said the appeal of the chorus is twofold.