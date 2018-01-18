Ancaster Film Fest screens two films at Cineplex

The Ancaster Film Fest screens The Florida Project at 1 and 7:15 p.m. and Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story at 4 p.m. at Cineplex Ancaster.

The box office for the Monday, Jan. 29 shows opens 45 minutes before each screening time. Nonmembers pay $10. All proceeds go to Hamilton Out of the Cold. $1,000 from the previous screenings was donated to the Hamilton Out of the Cold Program and $300 to Hamilton Food Share.

Warm and gloriously alive, Sean Baker’s The Florida Project is a moving and poignant look at childhood. Set just outside the imagined utopia of Disney World, The Florida Project follows six-year-old Moonee and her rebellious mother over a summer. The two live week to week at The Magic Castle, a budget hotel managed by a man whose stern exterior hides a deep reservoir of kindness and compassion.

Hedy Lamarr was the glamour icon whose ravishing visage was the inspiration for Snow White and Cat Woman. The film weaves interviews and clips with never-before-heard audio tapes of Lamarr speaking about her life — from her beginnings as an Austrian Jewish émigré to her glittering and troubled Hollywood life to her groundbreaking but uncredited inventions to her latter years as a recluse.