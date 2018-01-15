Binbrook Little Theatre presents, "A Long Time Ago...," a pantomime set in outer space.

The show runs Jan. 26 to Feb. 11, on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Enjoy fun for the whole family.

Flash Artois is a great pilot who dreams of joining the Space Academy. The Evil Mange is trying to takeover the galaxy, but the Planet Diptheria is yet to fall. If our hero can get the mystic Golden Thermos of Queeg he will have the power he needs. He recruits Flash to get it, but things don't work out as he hopes. Is Diptheria doomed? See a show to find out.

Tickets are $15. All shows are at Memorial Hall, 26 Hwy. 56, Binbrook, at the fairgrounds. Buy online at www.binbrooktheatre.ca; call 905-692-5076 or email: tickets@binbrooktheatre.ca.