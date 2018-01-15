Theatre Ancaster’s Valentine Love Notes is a must-see treat

The Old Firehall Arts Centre will be transformed into a cosy cabaret for three special performances Feb. 10 at 2 and 8 and Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

From an opening medley that rocks, with songs by the Blues Brothers and Chicago, through ballads by Celine Dion, Adele, Natalie Cole and Michael Bublé, plenty of uptempo swing, Latin, rock and pop, to a full-ensemble finale, the show offers something for everyone.

Lindsay Croxall will knock the audience’s socks off with her rendition of River Deep, Mountain High. Croxall has played professionally abroad and throughout Canada with the Stratford Festival, Charlottetown, Mirvish and Ross Petty in Toronto. Erin Bree Pierce, fresh from her starring role as Miss Hannigan in Annie, will warm hearts with her arrangement of Danny Boy, and Linda Davis will delight audience members with the swingin’ Ella Fitzgerald version of the Beatles’ Can’t Buy Me Love. And for more fun, the three “divas” join forces to thoroughly entertain with I Will Survive.

Add to that the comedic songs by Charlie Landoni and Roger Girard, a surprise father/daughter duet, more solos and duets by featured performers and hot instrumental tunes of The Tijuana Brass and Big Bad Voodo Daddy, performed by the 10-piece fusion band Splendour in the Brass, and you’ll hear Notes not even Love can buy.