Soroptimists meet in Stoney Creek

The Soroptimist club of Stoney Creek - Niagara holds its next meeting Monday, Feb. 12 near Eastgate Square, in Stoney Creek.

The club is now in its 21st year of working to improve the lives of women and girls.

Call Marg at 905-628-3198 or email stoneycreek.niagara@soroptimist.net for complete meeting details.

