Hamilton police offer 'Cop Camp' during March break

Hamilton police are hosting a “Cop Camp” at the east end station during March break.

Sessions are geared towards children aged nine to 12 with an interest in policing, or children who would benefit from positive interaction with police officers. Participants must arrive daily at 8:45 a.m. and be picked up by a parent or guardian by 4 p.m. The station is located at 2825 King St. E.

The camp includes physical activities, games and interactive presentations.

The cost is $20 per child, which includes a camp T-shirt, morning and afternoon snacks and prizes. Campers are responsible for bringing their own lunch. The registration deadline is Feb. 23.