Dundas locations, florists and Mohawk collaborate for Winterblooms

hree prominent Dundas locations — Dundas Valley School of Art, Carnegie Gallery and Dundas Museum and Archives — are collaborating once again with local florists and Mohawk College’s continuing education floral design program to present Winterblooms: A Celebration of Art, Artifacts and Flowers.

The four-day event, running from Jan. 25-28, will feature exhibits of original artworks and precious artifacts, accompanied by fresh floral arrangements that take their inspiration from their paired work of art.

“This is our third year and the event keeps growing in popularity, drawing hundreds of art and floral lovers,” said Pam Norman, chair of Carnegie Gallery. “We have all new art, all new artifacts and an exceptional team of imaginative florists ready to show their stuff.”

Admission to the exhibitions is free. At Dundas Valley School of Art and the Carnegie Gallery, the floral arrangements will be paired with artwork from local artists.