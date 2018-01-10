Hamilton’s Black History Committee presents 22nd annual Rev. John C Holland Awards

The Hamilton Black History Committee presents the 22nd annual Rev. John C Holland Awards on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Liuna Station Banquet and Conference Centre.

The awards were established in 1996 to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the community, with a particular focus on the contributions of African Canadians to the social, economic and cultural life of the city.

Each year, hundreds of Hamiltonians join with the black history committee to acknowledge and celebrate excellence.

The awards presentation takes place on Saturday, Feb. 10 beginning at 5:30 p.m.