Dundas Community Services hosts iPad workshop

Dundas Community Services hosts a six-week workshop on iPad 101.

Participants will learn to use settings, email, internet, photos, calendar, contacts, FaceTime, Skype, SIRI, voice to text, Facebook, iCloud, iMessage, Ereading and more.

The course, led by Amy Back, Computer Help for Adults, runs from Wednesday, April 18 until Wednesday, May 23 at the Jewish Social Services, 30 King St. W. in Dundas. Fee for is $55.

To register, call Jane at 905-627-5461 or drop by the DCS office at 2 King St. W., Dundas.