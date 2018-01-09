City of Hamilton replacing stadium turf after The Handmaid's Tale production company rental

Extensive work is being done on the field at Bernie Arbour Stadium after it was damaged by a film production in November.

A city spokeswoman said the turf is being replaced.

“We won’t know the extent of the work until the springtime as there is some underground irrigation and we can’t see if it’s been damaged at this time of year,” said Jasmine Graham.

She said replacing sod on a field of that size costs an estimated $100,000, but an actual cost for the work can’t be provided at this time.