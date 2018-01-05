Soupfest 2018 tickets now available

Tickets are now available for Soupfest 2018, in support of Living Rock Ministries.

This year’s fundraiser takes place Feb. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hamilton Convention Centre, 1 Summers Lane.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Each ticket includes four bowls of soup from participating Hamilton-area restaurants. Tickets are available at the Living Rock Youth Resource Centre at 30 Wilson St. or online at https://www.bruha.com/event/2613.

