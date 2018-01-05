Curtain rises on Dundas Little Theatre’s 'Ripcord'

Dundas Little Theatre is getting ready to warm up your winter with a contemporary comedy whose very premise brings a smile.

A top-notch room with a stunning view becomes the source of friction between two elderly widows — each with distinct personalities that are destined to clash.

The cantankerous Abby Binder is a longtime resident of Bristol Place assisted living facility and feels she has earned the right to enjoy the scenic setting of the upper floor. Forced to share her space with an optimistic and chipper roommate, Abby sets out to oust the infuriating newcomer from her much-coveted surroundings.

The two make a bet. If Abby can make roomie Marilyn lose her temper, Marilyn will move out ... unless Marilyn frightens Abby first.

Director Peter Lloyd, who takes a seat in the director’s chair for the Dundas Little Theatre’s contemporary comedy Ripcord, said the antics of the two women result in lots of laughs, and in one instance, some high-flying entertainment.

“The pair play a series of escalating practical jokes on each other from about halfway through the first act,” said Lloyd. “The comedy comes from the interaction of the two, and their interaction with some of the people in the home and a daughter and son-in-law.”

Written by American playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, Ripcord runs at the Garstin Centre for the Arts from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, Jan. 26 to Jan. 27 and Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 at 8 p.m., with matinees planned for Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. The cast includes Jo Skilton and Ruth Flynn as Abby and Marilyn, respectively, along with Bryan Fotheringham, Michelle LaHaise, Key Straughn and David O’Garr.

Lloyd, a stalwart on the local theatre scene, said although Ripcord is a comedy, there are deeper truths lying just below the surface.

“I hope the audience will leave with a sense of compassion for friends, relatives or other people in their lives who end up in an assisted-care facility,” he said. “I hope they will have a little more understanding for folks who are in that situation and of expectations. Staff can’t replace the affection or love of relatives and family members coming in for a visit.”

Ripcord is a distinct departure for Lloyd, whose last three Dundas Little Theatre productions — Noises Off, Drama At Inish and Harlequinade — have been large-scale English plays.