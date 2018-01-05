Ancaster Film Fest opens season 15 with two films

Ancaster Film Fest screens Breathe at 1 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. and Faces Places at 4 p.m. at Cineplex Ancaster on Monday, Jan. 15.

The box office opens 45 minutes before each screening time. Non-members pay $10. All proceeds go to Hamilton Out of the Cold. $1,000 from previous screenings was donated to the Cancer Assistance Program.

In Breathe, starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, a man is confined to a bed and given only months to live after contracting polio at age 28. With help from family members and the groundbreaking ideas of an inventor, the man emerges from the hospital and devotes the rest of his life to helping fellow patients and the disabled.

Faces Places, certain to be nominated for an Oscar documentary award, follows director Agnes Varda and photographer J.R. as they develop a delightful friendship travelling around rural France. Equal parts breezily charming and poignantly powerful, Faces Places is a cross-generational portrait of life.