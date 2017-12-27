Dundas’ Carnegie Gallery welcomes new exhibits

The Carnegie Gallery hosts opening receptions Jan. 5 for two exhibits that will be on display all month.

In the main gallery, Neil Frederick Sharpe presents The Psychology of Hope. Sharpe photographs continue his exploration of the emotional and psychological impact the highly competitive, social media-driven society has on human life.

Leslie Sorochan’s Anadromous mixed media drawings, also in the main gallery, explore a connection between beauty and loss. What initially appears romantic and familiar slowly reveals an underlying tension expressed through heavily worked surfaces.

The opening receptions run from 7-9:30 p.m., 10 King St. W., Dundas. Call 905-627-4265 or visit www.carnegiegallery.org.