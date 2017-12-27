Dundas Museum hosts preschool puppet program

Dundas Museum and Archives puts some warmth into winter for the little ones with a Preschool Puppet Playhouse.

On Jan. 9, Studio Babette Puppet Theatre entertains with Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Space is limited. Admission is $5 per child; adults free.

The Preschool Puppet Playhouse continues every second Tuesday of the month from 10-11:45 a.m. Each session features puppet shows, puppet making workshops, music, rhymes and sing-a-longs — all with a unique Dundas connection.

For more information, call 905-627-7412.