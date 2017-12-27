Museum hosts preschool puppet program

WhatsOn Dec 27, 2017 Dundas Star News

Dundas Museum and Archives puts some warmth into winter for the little ones with a Preschool Puppet Playhouse.

On Jan. 9, Studio Babette Puppet Theatre entertains with Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Space is limited. Admission is $5 per child; adults free.

The Preschool Puppet Playhouse continues every second Tuesday of the month from 10-11:45 a.m. Each session features puppet shows, puppet making workshops, music, rhymes and sing-a-longs — all with a unique Dundas connection.

For more information, call 905-627-7412.


Dundas Museum hosts preschool puppet program

Studio Babette Puppet Theatre entertains with 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

WhatsOn Dec 27, 2017 Dundas Star News

Dundas Museum and Archives puts some warmth into winter for the little ones with a Preschool Puppet Playhouse.

On Jan. 9, Studio Babette Puppet Theatre entertains with Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Space is limited. Admission is $5 per child; adults free.

The Preschool Puppet Playhouse continues every second Tuesday of the month from 10-11:45 a.m. Each session features puppet shows, puppet making workshops, music, rhymes and sing-a-longs — all with a unique Dundas connection.

For more information, call 905-627-7412.


Dundas Museum hosts preschool puppet program

Studio Babette Puppet Theatre entertains with 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears'

WhatsOn Dec 27, 2017 Dundas Star News

Dundas Museum and Archives puts some warmth into winter for the little ones with a Preschool Puppet Playhouse.

On Jan. 9, Studio Babette Puppet Theatre entertains with Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Space is limited. Admission is $5 per child; adults free.

The Preschool Puppet Playhouse continues every second Tuesday of the month from 10-11:45 a.m. Each session features puppet shows, puppet making workshops, music, rhymes and sing-a-longs — all with a unique Dundas connection.

For more information, call 905-627-7412.