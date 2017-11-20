CP Holiday Train returns near Gage Park

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back for its 19th year in an effort to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks.

This year's event features Canadian music stars Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy and Kelly Prescott, who will arrive in Hamilton at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, along Lawrence Road, just south of Gage Park.

The CP Holiday Train, in partnership with Hamilton Food Share, asks the public to bring monetary donations as well as healthy, non-perishable food donations, like as tuna, beans, rice, pasta, cereal and baby food to the event. ArcelorMittal Dofasco volunteers will be on-site to help collect donations for emergency food programs (food banks and hot meal lines) in Hamilton.

Come early to see Santa and local team mascots Stripes and Bruiser. While waiting for the train to arrive, listen to music presented by 102.9 K-Lite and enjoy free coffee and hot chocolate provided by Tim Hortons.