LITEYEARS band to be featured on CTV's The Launch

Two Orchard Park Secondary School alums will be featured in an episode of a new reality show airing this January.

According to show publicist Natalie Cole, CTV’s The Launch is a six-part, one-hour music series that gives an authentic, behind-the-scenes look at emerging artists looking to make it big.

LITEYEARS, featuring Stoney Creek brothers Brent (vocals, piano) and Brian Wirth (guitar), was one of a select few artists chosen from 10,000 applicants for the show’s inaugural season.

Cole said in an email the show “will also feature mentorship from music industry heavy-hitters, including Shania Twain, Fergie, Ryan Tedder and many more.”