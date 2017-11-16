LITEYEARS band to be featured on CTV's 'The Launch'

Two Orchard Park Secondary School alums will be featured in an episode of a new reality show airing this January.

According to show publicist Natalie Cole, CTV’s The Launch is a six-part, one-hour music series that gives an authentic, behind-the-scenes look at emerging artists looking to make it big.

LITEYEARS, featuring Stoney Creek brothers Brent (vocals, piano) and Brian Wirth (guitar), was one of a select few artists chosen from 10,000 applicants for the show’s inaugural season.

Cole said in an email the show “will also feature mentorship from music industry heavy-hitters, including Shania Twain, Fergie, Ryan Tedder and many more.”

LITEYEARS also includes band members Nick Haberer (bass, vocals) and Joey Muha (drums). The band’s music has been described as high-energy, alternative pop music with depth.

Last year, the group released a five-track debut EP called American Towns, which features a wide range of musical collaborations, from a 10-piece marching band to a string quartet. The Wirth brothers also returned to their old stomping ground at Orchard Park for a collaboration with student musicians on the track, Zeitgeist.

The song’s accompanying video, filmed at Hamilton’s Zoetic Theatre, also features members of the Orchard Park senior concert band.

On Nov. 25, LITEYEARS will return to the Zoetic, at 526 Concession St., to help celebrate the theatre’s 90th birthday. The band is one of three artists slated to perform at a special anniversary celebration, which runs from 8-11 p.m.

In a promotional video for LITEYEARS’ upcoming TV appearance, Brent said fans should expect a little something extra when seeing the band perform live.

“I think for us as a band, there’s a really clear distinction between playing and performing,” said Brent. “One thing that we set out to do from the beginning was to make sure that our live show was as impactful, emphatic and as memorable as possible.“